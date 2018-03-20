Fund managers were still 'long' on equities, despite rising worries over trade and stagflation, thanks to optimism on the outlook for earnings and interest rates, the results of a widely-followed poll showed. However, pessimism towards the UK hit an all-time high, the survey showed, with 42% of fund managers saying they were 'underweight' the region. Thus, according to the latest monthly Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's survey of fund managers, their average cash balance edged lower from 4.7% in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...