Kingstone Companies, Inc.: Kingstone Companies to Present at The Wall Street Investor Forum 26th Annual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS), announced today that it will be presenting at The Wall Street Investor Forum 26th Annual Investor Conference in New York City at The University Club of NYC on March 22, 2018.

Barry Goldstein, Chairman of KINS will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, is domiciled in the State of New York. Kingstone is a multi-line property and casualty insurance company writing business exclusively through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. Kingstone is licensed to write insurance policies in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Texas, and Massachusetts. Kingstone offers property and casualty insurance products to individuals and small businesses in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

About The Wall Street Investor Forum

The Wall Street Investor Forum has brought 1800 public companies from America Online to Microsoft Corporation to investors in their NYC, Boston, and London conferences. In 1998, we became the first to webcast conferences to the global investor community.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Amanda M. Goldstein

Investor Relations Director

(516) 960-1319

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc.