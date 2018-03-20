Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading worldwide supplier of specialty and high-performance Carbon Black, today announced that it will expand production capacity at its facility in Ravenna, Italy, with the construction of a new specialty Carbon Black line. The line will provide additional Specialty Carbon Blacks to supply the growing coatings, polymers, printing and specialty applications markets.

"After extensive review and analysis of opportunities, in addition to the ongoing conversion of existing rubber capacity to specialty, we are adding a new line to take advantage of the strong demand for Specialty Carbon Blacks and extend our successful penetration of the specialty segment," said Jack Clem, Orion's Chief Executive Officer. "This investment continues Orion's rapid realignment of our portfolio toward higher value added products."

The new line is expected to begin production in the fourth quarter 2019.

For product related information, contact Tilo Lindner, Head of Global Marketing, Business Line Specialty Carbon Black, at tilo.lindner@orioncarbons.com.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC)

Orion is a worldwide supplier of Carbon Black. We produce a broad range of Carbon Blacks that include high-performance Specialty Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks, Lamp Blacks, Thermal Blacks and other Carbon Blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion runs 14 global production sites and four Applied Technology Centers. The group has approximately 1,441 employees worldwide. For more information please visit our website www.orioncarbons.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business. These statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning the potential exposure to market risks, statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions and statements that are not limited to statements of historical or present facts or conditions. Some of these statements can be identified by terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "could," "should," "may," "plan," "project," "predict" and similar expressions. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include those factors detailed under the captions "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in Note 9 to our audited consolidated financial statements regarding contingent liabilities, including litigation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180320006532/en/

Contacts:

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Investor Relations

Diana Downey, +1 832-589-2285

Investor-Relations@orioncarbons.com