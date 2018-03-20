BizVibe, a smart B2B networking platform for global B2B buyers and suppliers, announced today the next generation of its B2B networking platform for the top titanium dioxide manufacturers in China.

Titanium Dioxide Manufacturers in China BizVibe Announces a New B2B Networking Platform for Titanium Dioxide Industry in China (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the update, businesses can establish a faster and more efficient path from company discovery to getting better quotes and building long-lasting profitable business partnerships with the leading titanium dioxide manufacturers in China.

Titanium dioxide is a naturally occurring oxide of titanium, well-known for its extremely high refractive index. Industrially processed titanium dioxide is also one of the whitest materials on earth. Various commercial and industrial sectors, such as paints and coatings, plastics, paper, building materials, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, use titanium dioxide powder as a pigment to provide maximum whiteness and opacity. The growing demand from around the world is facilitating the growth of the global titanium dioxide industry year on year, while China has been leading the global titanium dioxide production and exports since 2009. BizVibe's latest update connects businesses to the top titanium dioxide producers, suppliers, and exporters in China and helps users discover thousands of opportunities daily. BizVibe has innovated the modern networking platform to make your sourcing process faster, smarter and more hassle-free. Connect and network with China's leading titanium dioxide companies on BizVibe now, and help your business grow to another level.

Why Connect with Companies from China's Titanium Dioxide Industry?

The global titanium dioxide market continues to expand in 2018, as the recent market report suggests that the global titanium dioxide (TiO2) market size was valued at around US$ 13.2 billion in 2016, and it is expected to witness a substantial growth of a CAGR of over 8.9% from 2016 to 2025, owing to increasing demand from end-user industries. The global market has been mainly led by the significant increase in titanium dioxide output in China over the recent years. China is now the world's largest titanium dioxide producing country, with the total titanium dioxide output of 2.6 million tonnes per year. Moreover, China is also the world's largest titanium dioxide exporter. In 2016, China exported over 750,000 tonnes of titanium dioxide to the global market. Since global titanium dioxide demand particularly as pigments in paints coatings formulation continues to surge, China's production and export of titanium dioxide is expected to grow further over the next few years, and so do the business opportunities in China's titanium dioxide market.

Not only does BizVibe's networking platform introduce businesses to verified titanium dioxide manufacturers in China, the intelligent B2B networking platform also connects global trade professionals with over 7 million prospecting and sourcing candidates in over 700+ industries. BizVibe cuts research time, allowing you to go after the real opportunities.

Network with the Top Titanium Dioxide Manufacturers in China

BizVibe connects like-minded buyers and suppliers to help companies keep up with the market demand. Join for free today to find your next big opportunity in a community of leading titanium dioxide manufacturers in China.

BizVibe's New Networking Platform Helps You Find

Top titanium dioxide manufacturers in China

Valuable product quotes that convert

Relevant business chatter in China's titanium dioxide market

China's Top Titanium Dioxide Manufacturers on BizVibe

HENGXING MINERALS.Ltd

China Northern Rare Earth Group High-Tech Co Ltd

Noval Industrial Group Co.,Limited

