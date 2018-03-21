Hahm Shout Launches ICO PR & Marketing Services

Hahm Shout provides services to drive ICO PR & marketing services based on its understanding of the venture & startup ecosystem through the Business Acceleration experiences

SEOUL, South Korea, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahm Shout, the leader of PR & marketing 4.0 under the directive "From Communication to Acceleration," has commenced PR & marketing services for the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of blockchain technology companies.

Based on the insight and experiences gained from providing integrated marketing communication services to both global and domestic IT companies includingavariety of security companies such as Microsoft, Fortinet, FireEye, F5 Networks, and various other global security technology companies, Hahm Shout has created a specialized team with superior expertise and understanding of the entire range of IT fields like software, storage, networks, and clouding that are essential knowledge for ICO PR & marketing.



Hahm Shout will be utilizing its exclusive "Go-To China" platform for marketing in China and be collaborating with its global network partner, We Communications, to target global markets.

According to reports from US IT media, TechCrunch, from January of 2017 to February of 2018, a total of 527 blockchain startups conducted ICOs worldwide valued at $4.5 billion USD, proving that an ICO is becoming the established method of giving birth togame changers in the blockchain market. Preparing an ICO in the rapidly evolving blockchain and crypto-currency market requires advanced communication strategies based on a solid understanding of PR & marketing, along with the knowledge of the blockchain market.



Hahm Shout provides all the necessary communication strategies and tactics for an ICO, ranging from traditional media PR for the creation and expansion of effective media relations to the operation of digital communications. In fact, Hahm Shout is already providing expert PR & marketing services for the ICO promotion of My23, a healthcare company, as part of Hahm Shout's Business Acceleration launched in December of last year.



Jessica Kim and Siwon Hahm, the Co-CEOs of Hahm Shout stated, "For startups preparing an ICO, having an understanding of the core technology of blockchain for proper PR & marketing is essential for success in this business. Hahm Shout will solidify its position as a game changer in the PR & Marketing industry by discovering thegame changers of the blockchain market and provide them with professional ICO PR & marketing services."

For all inquiries related to Hahm Shout's ICO PR & marketing services, please contact ICOPR@hahmshout.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/656356/Hahm_Shout_ICO_PR_Marketing.jpg