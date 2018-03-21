Fossil Debuts Summer 2018 Campaign

BASEL, Switzerland, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fossil, the original innovator of the fashion watch, is proud to unveil its latest summer 2018 campaign, starring an eclectic cast of models and musicians - as Fossil continues to celebrate authenticity and creative spirits around the globe.

This season, Fossil captures the spirit of creative virtuosos including Izzy Bizu and Matt Hitt, who dream big and inspire us to explore new paths to find life's next memorable moment.

Matthew Hitt was born and raised in Wales. After finishing a degree in English Literature at Cardiff University, he was scouted by a model agent and moved to New York in 2011. Shortly after moving to the States he formed a band, named it Drowners, and started rehearsing songs he'd been writing over the previous few years. Drowners were signed a few months later and to date have released full length LPs. The band has also toured extensively, performing across Europe and the States, making appearances at Coachella and Lollapalooza. Working on new songs and continuing to model, he currently resides in Chinatown, NYC.

Izzy Bizu, a singer songwriter, has affectionately been referred to as south London's skateboarding soulstress. Izzy was first discovered in boarding school when a teacher overheard her vocal abilities, and encouraged her to perform, releasing her first EP in September of 2013. Izzy released her debut album in September 2016 and by December of that year was crowned as BBC Music's Introducing Artist of the Year and has quickly proved herself as one of the most exciting breakthrough British artists. The award rounded off a monumental 2016 for Izzy who was also nominated for and played the MOBO awards, was a Brits Critics Choice finalist, performed live on BBC One as part of the Music Awards and was chosen as the voice of the 2016 Euros with her cover of Edith Piaf's La Foule.

Last summer (2017), Izzy was hand selected to open for Coldplay on their U.S. stadium tour. During the tour, Chris Martin performed "Someone That Loves You" with Izzy at her own show in Miami causing a social media frenzy and talk of possible future collaborations. Winning fans everywhere she went, Izzy has continued to make waves stateside.

Now having gained attention from major US tastemakers and her next album already in progress, Izzy Bizu is looking ahead for big things to come. Izzy will be featured in digital advertisements beginning in April 2018.

"This is an exciting time in the watch industry, with so many new brands and advancements in technology. Fossil has always blazed a trail in the watch world with the latest innovations while also focusing on the emotional connection you have to your watch," shared Adele Weber, Vice-President of Fossil Brand. "This season we celebrate authentic and optimistic personalities in the arts who embrace innovation and inspire us to be present in multiple verticals. We are so excited to have these creative gurus in our latest campaign as they bring our collection to life."

Renowned photographer Billy Kidd shot the campaign in New York City. The campaign was shot in studio in New York City in a style to celebrate these creative spirits as their most authentic selves. This campaign represents an exciting new direction for the brand, showcasing the latest summer 2018 men and women's accessories in a way to respond to the way today's customer is consuming media. The summer collection makes a statement by introducing new bold colors and stylish watch and leather designs as Fossil continues to reinvent the traditional watch.

The latest Fossil Q hybrid smartwatches offer even more style options for women with rosé mesh straps, easy-to-read dials and slim cases. For men, the Fossil Q Machine smartwatch blends the look of a classic analog watch with connected functionality, while the new Minimalist watch offers a sleek look with a clean face.

Fossil is an American watch and lifestyle brand inspired by all things curious. Since 1984, we've been a creative collaborative focused on authentic design, craftsmanship, and storytelling. Fossil has grown to offer watches, bags, jewelry, eyewear, and wearables. With more than 400 retail stores, 4,000 wholesale locations and 13,000 employees worldwide, passion drives our curiosity and inspires us to always ask, "what's next?"

