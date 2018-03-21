New Shares in Solteq Plc Registered Into the Trade Register

HELSINKI, March21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SolteqPlc Stock Exchange Bulletin21.3.2018 at9.00 am
SolteqPlc directed a share issue, totaling to 628,930 shares, to the shareholders of TM United A/Sas a part of the company acquisitionon15January2018.
The newshareshavebeenregistered into trade register today. After the changes the total number of theshares is 19,306,527.
The new shares will be publicly traded as of22March2018.
