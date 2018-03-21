HELSINKI, March21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SolteqPlc Stock Exchange Bulletin21.3.2018 at9.00 am

SolteqPlc directed a share issue, totaling to 628,930 shares, to the shareholders of TM United A/Sas a part of the company acquisitionon15January2018.

The newshareshavebeenregistered into trade register today. After the changes the total number of theshares is 19,306,527.

The new shares will be publicly traded as of22March2018.

SolteqPlc

Further information

Olli'¯Väätäinen

CEO

tel. +358-50-5578-111

e-mail olli.vaatainen@solteq.com'¯

Antti Kärkkäinen

CFO

tel.'¯+358-40-8444-393

e-mailantti.karkkainen@solteq.com'¯

Distribution

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Major media'¯

www.solteq.com'¯

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/solteq/r/new-shares-in-solteq-plc-registered-into-the-trade-register,c2475812