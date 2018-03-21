sprite-preloader
21.03.2018
New Shares in Solteq Plc Registered Into the Trade Register

HELSINKI, March21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SolteqPlc Stock Exchange Bulletin21.3.2018 at9.00 am

SolteqPlc directed a share issue, totaling to 628,930 shares, to the shareholders of TM United A/Sas a part of the company acquisitionon15January2018.

The newshareshavebeenregistered into trade register today. After the changes the total number of theshares is 19,306,527.

The new shares will be publicly traded as of22March2018.

SolteqPlc

Further information
Olli'¯Väätäinen
CEO
tel. +358-50-5578-111
e-mail olli.vaatainen@solteq.com'¯

Antti Kärkkäinen
CFO
tel.'¯+358-40-8444-393
e-mailantti.karkkainen@solteq.com'¯

Distribution
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki
Major media'¯
www.solteq.com'¯

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/solteq/r/new-shares-in-solteq-plc-registered-into-the-trade-register,c2475812


© 2018 PR Newswire