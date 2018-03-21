Net Insight AB: Fredrik Tumegård will leave Net Insight this summer

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that Fredrik Tumegård will leave Net Insight after almost 5 years as CEO. The Board of Directors has initiated the recruitment process for his replacement.

"Fredrik has led an extensive transformation, and Net Insight is significantly more customer centric today. Fredrik's commitment and broad industry knowledge have contributed to creating a strong platform for the future. We will continue to deliver on the long-term strategy and the ambitious plan to commercialize Live OTT. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Fredrik for his contribution and wish him every success for the future," says Lars Berg, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"It has been a true pleasure to work at Net Insight, together with all the great people and customers around the world. With a strong offering and a growing Live OTT market, it's time for me to pursue new opportunities. Net Insight is well positioned to meet future challenges, and at the same time benefit from the exciting opportunities that lie ahead," says Fredrik Tumegård.

Fredrik Tumegård will stay on as CEO until the summer, with the aim to secure a smooth succession.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net (mailto:fredrik.tumegard@netinsight.net)

Lars Berg, Chairman of the Board at Net Insight AB, +46 705 760 000, lars.berg@netinsight.net (mailto:lars.berg@netinsight.net)

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.45 am CET on March 21, 2018.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://www.netinsight.net/)

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight (https://twitter.com/NetInsight)

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/ (http://www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/)

Fredrik Tumegård will leave Net Insight this summer (http://hugin.info/130084/R/2177926/840389.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Net Insight AB via Globenewswire

