21.03.2018 | 08:58
Solteq Plc: Notice Pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 5

HELSINKI, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SolteqPlc Stock Exchange Bulletin 21.3.2018 at 9.30 am

SolteqPlc has on 21.3.2018, received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holding ofSenticaBuyout III GP OyinSolteqPlc's shares and votes has fallen below 25 percent. On 21.3.2018,SenticaBuyout III GPOy'stotal holding ofshares amounted to 24,87 percent ofSolteqPlc's shares and votes.According to the notification, the change in total position is due to registration of new shares into trade register.

Total position ofSenticaBuyout III GP Oysubject to the notification:


% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both in %

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation of the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached

24,87

-

24,87

19'¯306 527






Position ofpreviousnotification

26,98

-

26,98


Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights


Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct (SMA 9:5)

Indirect(SMA9:6 and 9:7)











FI0009007991


4'¯801'¯293sharesandvotes


24,87 %






Total

4'¯801'¯293

24,87 %

SenticaBuyout IIIKyholds 4,621,244 shares,which represent 23,94 per centofall ofthe company's shares and votes, andSenticaBuyout III Co-InvestmentKyholds 180,049 shares which represent 0,93per cent of all the shares and votes in the company, both controlled bySenticaBuyout III GP Oy.

The only general partner ofSenticaBuyout IIIKyandSenticaBuyout III Co-InvestmentKyisSenticaBuyout III GP Oy.SenticaBuyout III GP Oy exercises the power of decision in the companies. The investment management functions of both the funds have been transferred toSenticaPartners Oy based on a separate investment management agreement.

Solteq'sregistered number of shares and votes is19,306,527.Solteqhas a single series of shares.

SolteqPlc

Further information'¯
Olli Väätäinen, CEO'¯
tel. +358-50-5578 111'¯
e-mail olli.vaatainen@solteq.com'¯

Antti Kärkkäinen, CFO'¯
tel.'¯+358-40-8444-393'¯
e-mail antti.karkkainen@solteq.com '¯

Distribution'¯
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki'¯
Major media'¯
www.solteq.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/solteq/r/solteq-plc--notice-pursuant-to-the-finnish-securities-market-act--chapter-9--section-5,c2475981


© 2018 PR Newswire