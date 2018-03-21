Booking.com Reveals the Three Incredible Travel Stories That Won Its BookingHero Competition

AMSTERDAM, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Booking.com uncovers unforgettable travel experiences in Scotland, New York and Sri Lanka that highlight acts of extraordinary hospitality

What do a dream wedding in New York, an adventure through the mountains of Sri Lanka and a family's search for their roots in Scotland all have in common? All saw a hospitality professional going out of their way to make or save someone's trip and today Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, is sharing their stories with the world as the winners of its first-ever Booking Hero competition.

Following thousands of submissions via social media, Booking.com has selected the three most touching and inspiring accounts of hospitality professionals going above and beyond to create unique and unforgettable travel experiences for their guests. The customers were then flown back to surprise their Heroes in person and to say thank you for making (and saving) their trips, with all the emotional reunions caught live on camera.

A traveler finds his roots

A hiking accident turns strangers into family

A bride's dream is saved

"These stunning stories are testament to the incredible dedication, commitment and passion that our partners put into creating truly memorable experiences for travelers day in and day out," said Pepijn Rijvers, CMO, Booking.com. "They beautifully demonstrate that an amazing trip is about more than simply finding the right destination or the perfect accommodation-it's also about the people you meet along the way which truly make for an unforgettable journey. And that's what travel is all about."

