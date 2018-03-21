Supermicro Unleashes Innovative New Resource Saving Datacenter Solutions at Cloud Expo Europe 2018

Multi-node BigTwin' and All-Flash NVMe SuperServer Solutions optimized for Cloud and Datacenter environments that extend server resource lifecycles

LONDON, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Super Micro Computer, Inc.(NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions and green computing technology, today announced that itis showcasing Resource Saving 2U BigTwin and all-flash NVMe Ultra SuperServer systems at Cloud Expo Europe 2018 from March 21-22 at ExCeL London, booth C1560.

"Supermicro has already deployed Resource Saving systems in volume at many Fortune 100 datacenters," said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. "As the leader in server system power efficiency and green computing, Supermicro now enables further savings by extending the life of server enclosures including networking, storage, fans and power supplies. The result is less power consumption and less e-waste during technology refresh cycles, which saves costs and helps preserve our Mother Earth for future generations."

Delivering the highest performance and efficiency of any 2U 4-node design, the Supermicro BigTwin' system supports the full range of IntelXeonScalable processors, fully exploits all the memory channels with a maximum of 24 DIMMs per node, and offers options for all-flash NVMe or hybrid NVMe/SAS3 drive bays. Depending on the configuration, each node features dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors (up to 28 cores, 205W TDP per CPU, 3 UPI), 24 DIMMs for up to 3TB of DDR4-2666MHz registered ECC memory, up to six hot-swap NVMe or SAS3 drives, up to three PCI-E 3.0 slots including support for a flexible SIOM module enabling 100/50/40/25/10G networking options and redundant 2600W/2200W Titanium Level (96%+) digital power supplies.

Supermicro's high-density all-flash NVMe 1U SuperServer 1029UZ-TN20R25M provides the high-end performance required for the most demanding cloud computing applications. With support for twenty hot-swap NVMe drives, this system comes standard with dual 25G Ethernet ports and supports the full range of dual Intel Xeon Scalable processors, up to 3TB of DDR4-2666MHz memory in 24 DIMMs, up to two PCI-E 3.0 expansion slots and redundant 1600W Titanium Level (96%+) digital power supplies.

Supermicro technology partners at Cloud Expo Europe 2018 will be showcasing a breadth of Supermicro platforms to address a wide range of workloads. These exhibits will include our new all-flash NVMe Intel "Ruler" form factor 1U system in the Intel booth.

