Softcat, a provider of IT infrastructure products and services, reported a rise in interim operating profit on Wednesday as revenue grew and the company lifted its dividend by 14% amid strong customer demand. In the six months to the end of January 2018, operating profit was up 15.4% to £24.1m on revenue of £472.8m, up 25% from the same period a year ago, with double-digit growth across all business lines and customer segments. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were 19.5% higher at 10.4p and ...

