Aurora Energy Research report calculates as much as €180 billion renewable investment opportunities in the region through to 2030, of which €64 billion could be for subsidy-free projects.Oxford-based analysts Aurora Energy Research have published a report this week that forecasts strong growth for subsidy-free renewable energy across most of northwestern Europe. The report, titled Managing Market Risk in Renewables, suggests that in the U.K. alone, as much as 18 GW of subsidy-free renewables could be installed and grid connected between now and 2030, with that figure rising to 60 GW for northwestern ...

