Schneider Electric Announces Availability of APC Smart-UPS with Li-Ion Technology for the UK & Ireland

APC single-phase UPS with Li-Ion battery fills industry gap by addressing customer demand for greater resiliency, simplified maintenance and lower cost of ownership

New Solution brings the Power of Lithium-Ion UPS for IoT and Edge Computing Applications

Increasingly, business-critical applications and IoT systems are being moved closer to the edge of the network to reduce latency, enhance connectivity and improve performance. As a result, the criticality of these distributed IT environments has become paramount to everyday business operations.

While effective power management is essential, these sites often lack dedicated IT staff with the proper expertise to tackle the task at hand. This means regular maintenance of power protection equipment, such as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), can be overlooked, potentially leading to unplanned downtime that can affect business performance and lead to costly replacement due to poorly maintained equipment.

Li-Ion battery technology offers a host of benefits that make it an attractive and affordable option for a growing set of businesses reliant on distributed IT infrastructure. End users need better performance in a smaller footprint with easier maintenance, all while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) over the life of their device, For this reason, Schneider Electric is expanding its APC Smart-UPS portfolio with a Li-Ion battery option for its single-phase offer.

Smart-UPS powered by Li-Ion

For years, Schneider Electric has featured Li-Ion across its portfolio of power protection solutions, including its industry leading three-phase UPSs and APC Back-UPS offer. Now, it is expanding its use of Li-Ion technology for its single-phase Smart-UPS portfolio with APC's new line of Li-Ion Battery UPS.

With Li-Ion embedded technology, Smart-UPS On-Line offers several maintenance and cost-saving benefits:

Longer life span : Li-Ion batteries can have a service life upwards of 10 years

: Li-Ion batteries can have a Smaller size and weight : Due to higher energy densities, Li-Ion batteries have a much smaller footprint and weigh about 30 percent less than sealed lead acid batteries.

: Due to higher energy densities, Li-Ion batteries have a much smaller footprint and than sealed lead acid batteries. Lower maintenance and total cost of ownership : With double the battery life , the amount of maintenance and associated costs required over the life of the UPS is reduced by up to 53 percent .

: With , the amount of maintenance and associated costs required over the life of the UPS is Safety: APC's proven record of safety and best - in - class design and adherence to safety regulations (UL 1973, UL1642/IEC62133) provides added peace of mind.

APC's proven record of safety and (UL 1973, UL1642/IEC62133) provides added peace of mind. Better performance at higher temperatures: Li-Ion batteries can operate at higher average temperatures (e.g., 40°C/104°F) without degradation to UPS performance of runtime .

Li-Ion batteries can operate at higher average temperatures (e.g., 40°C/104°F) Extended runtime : Smart-UPS On-Line can be configured with multiple Li-Ion battery packs to meet aggressive runtime demands based on IT and business needs.

: Smart-UPS On-Line can be to meet aggressive runtime demands based on IT and business needs. Remote management capabilities: Available with a preinstalled Network Management Card (NMC) option, this solution can enhance visibility of edge environments with monitoring and control capabilities.

The solution can also connect to Schneider Electric's cloud-enabled EcoStruxure' IT platform, which allows customers to leverage data-driven insights about the health and status of their UPS devices to simplify maintenance and optimize performance.

Meeting customer demand and challenges

APC's Smart-UPS On-Line Li-Ion battery offer fills an industry gap by delivering better performance and longer shelf life that is not currently available with sealed lead acid battery technology. Delivering a Li-Ion solution, Schneider Electric is enabling customers to operate more efficiently and significantly reduce the cost and risk associated with managing their power protection equipment.

APC Smart-UPS On-line with Li-Ion batteries are available now in the UK and Ireland. For more information please join us on Stand D530 at Data Centre World London on March the 21st and 22nd, 2018.

