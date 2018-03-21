Ripple News UpdateA recent CoinDesk report brought to light that Ripple, the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world, has a fully functional derivatives market just across the pond. (Source: "Ripple's XRP Just Might Be the Next Big Crypto Futures Market," CoinDesk, March 20, 2018.)The shocking part of this story is that, unbeknownst to most investors, this XRP market has been functional since October 2016. It's quietly hummed along for 18 months.The exchange is run by a British company called Crypto Facilities, which, despite being a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...