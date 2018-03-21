Petrofac has been awarded a contract by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for its sulphur recovery unit block package for the Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP), at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India, it announced on Wednesday. The FTSE 250 company said the lump-sum engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project, valued at around $200m, include licensing and commissioning. It said the package would be constructed within the existing refinery under the terms of the 30-month ...

