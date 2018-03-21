Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Big Lots Announced a 20% Dividend by Hike; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 22, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 22, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors are required to purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date, that is by latest at the end of trading session on March 21, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on BIG:

Dividend Declared

On March 07, 2018 Big Lots' Board of Directors increased the Company's quarterly dividend payment rate by approximately 20%, declaring a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share for the first quarter of fiscal 2018. The dividend will be paid on April 06, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 23, 2018.

Big Lots' indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.56%, which ia substantially higher compared to the average dividend yield of 2.01% for the Services sector. The Company has raised dividend for three consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

Big Lots has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.25 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects the amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Big Lots is forecasted to report earnings of $5.26 for the next year, which is more than four times higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $1.20 per share.

Big Lots ended FY17 with $51 million of cash and cash equivalents and $200 million of borrowings under its credit facility compared to $51 million of cash and cash equivalents and $106 million of borrowings under its credit facility as of the end of FY16. For FY17, Big Lots returned $195 million of cash to shareholders in the form of quarterly dividend payments totaling $45 million and share repurchases totaling $150 million. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain its dividend distribution for a long period.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. As of November 07, 2017, the Company operated 1,428 stores in 47 states. Big Lots, was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Big Lots' stock rose 1.18%, ending the trading session at $47.00.

Volume traded for the day: 2.15 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.33 million shares.

After yesterday's close, Big Lots' market cap was at $1.96 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.47.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.55%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Discount, Variety Stores industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors