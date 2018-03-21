Active-Investors: Wired News - Pfizer Signs Collaboration Deal with BioDuro to Develop Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent

Stock Monitor: Rockwell Medical Post Earnings Reporting

BioDuro is Addressing Need to Convert Toxic and Unstable Fluorosulfonate Gas into Stable Solid Form

The currently utilized method of synthesis relies on the use of sulfuryl fluoride gas, which is a colorless, odorless, and toxic gas that requires specialized equipment and additional safety precautions when using. BioDuro is addressing the need to convert this toxic and unstable fluorosulfonate gas into a stable solid form. It is leading the way to extensive adoption of fluorosulfates as reagents in applications ranging from chemical biology to polymer chemistry.

Three important attributes were sought for a solid reagent that could be an alternative to sulfuryl fluoride gas:

The reagent must demonstrate comparable or improved reactivity to sulfuryl fluoride gas.

It must be a crystalline, shelf-stable and easily manipulated solid.

It must be readily accessible for manufacturing on a large scale from commercially available starting materials.

Creation of AISF is a Result of Collaboration between Pfizer's and BioDuro's Chemistry Teams

Commenting on the agreement, Cyrus K. Mirsaidi, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BioDuro, stated that this breakthrough is just one example of what deeply committed and engaged scientists can achieve in a collaborative environment. Mirsaidi added that the creation of AISF and its development into a commercially viable and environmentally safe product, is a result of a collaboration between Pfizer's and BioDuro's chemistry teams, one that BioDuro looks forward to continuing as it seeks to address new challenges.

About AISF

AISF is a stable, crystalline solid that allows for a user-friendly fluorosulfonation reaction set-up, and it has excellent substrate scope. The reagent is easily manipulated in an open atmosphere and is stable at ambient temperature as either a solid or in solution, over a prolonged period of time. The utility of AISF is demonstrated in the synthesis of a diverse array of aryl fluorosulfates and sulfamoyl fluorides under mild conditions. Additionally, a single-step preparation of AISF was developed that installed the bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide group on acetanilide utilizing an oxidative C-H functionalization protocol.

About BioDuro LLC

Based in San Diego, California, BioDuro is a life sciences research organization, providing drug discovery services for life science, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The Company offers services in the areas of chemistry, discovery biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, and pharmacology, as well as integrated pre-clinical research and development.

About Pfizer Inc.

Founded in 1848 and headquartered in New York City, New York, Pfizer is a leading research-based biopharmaceutical organization. The Company applies science and its global resources to deliver innovative therapies that extend and significantly improve lives. Pfizer also collaborates with healthcare providers, governments, and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable healthcare around the world.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Pfizer's stock ended the trading session flat at $36.33.

Volume traded for the day: 19.10 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.19%; previous six-month period - up 2.19%; past twelve-month period - up 5.67%; and year-to-date - up 0.30%

After yesterday's close, Pfizer's market cap was at $216.67 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.76.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Major industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors