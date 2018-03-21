Integration advances data analytics for near field communication mobile marketing

Thin Film Electronics ASA ('Thinfilm') (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in near field communication (NFC) mobile marketing solutions, today announced it is integrating its CNECT Platform with Adobe Analytics Cloud to further empower brand marketers in the area of NFC mobile marketing.

Adobe Analytics Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, enables businesses to act on data-related insights in real time. Seamless integration with Thinfilm's CNECT platform will allow marketers to gain access to real-time consumer 'tapping' activity on physical products and break down the data silos for digital and offline customer interactions.

"We're excited to work closely with Adobe to further enhance the digital analytics capabilities we offer through our CNECT platform to our customers," said Christian Delay, EVP Software for Thinfilm. "Collaborating with the industry leader is an important milestone for ThinFilm as our NFC solution traction increases among leading consumer brands who use Adobe Analytics Cloud."

"Blending real-time physical interaction data with other customer data can help marketers make sense of consumer behavior at salient points of product engagement where the physical and digital worlds converge," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe. "We look forward to working closely with Thinfilm to provide marketers with data on additional offline customer touchpoints."

Thinfilm will exhibit at Adobe Summit March 25-29 at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a leading global provider of NFC mobile marketing solutions. The Company's end-to-end solutions offering features hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; Hamburg; Singapore; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About Adobe Analytics Cloud

Adobe Analytics Cloud, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, is the core system of intelligence for the experience business. Adobe Analytics Cloud combines Adobe Audience Manager, the leading data and audience management platform, and Adobe Analytics, the industry leading solution for applying real-time analytics and detailed audience segmentation across all marketing channels. Adobe Analytics Cloud enables modern-intelligence teams to instantly create value from data by collecting and connecting a variety of customer engagement points, applying a customer journey lens to contextualize customer experiences, and utilizing modern measurement tools that enable self-service data science for the masses. Insights surfaced through Adobe Analytics can immediately be activated in Adobe Audience Manager for action in customer-touching technologies to deliver compelling experiences in the moments that matter.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321005038/en/

Contacts:

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Bill Cummings, +1 408-503-7312

SVP Corporate Communications

bill.cummings@thinfilm.no