Active-Investors: Wired News - Patrick Industries Adds Collins & Co. to its List of Recent Acquisitions

Details of the acquisition

The transaction allows Patrick Industries to expand its product offerings and presence in the RV, housing, and industrial markets. The deal included the accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses, and machinery and equipment of Collins & Co. Patrick Industries plans to fund the acquisition through its existing credit facility. The Company also plans to operate Collins & Co. on a stand-alone basis under its brand name at three of its existing facilities. Patrick Industries expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its EPS.

Management Quotes

Commenting on the acquisition of Collins & Co., Todd Cleveland, CEO of Patrick Industries, said:

"Collins' industry reputation and innovative product offerings provide us with an opportunity to leverage our existing platform and expertise within our distribution businesses and our nationwide geographic footprint to expand our presence in the RV, housing and industrial markets, and further increase our RV content per unit."

Andy Nemeth, President of Patrick Industries, added:

"The acquisition of Collins is well-aligned with our strategic initiatives and capital allocation strategy focused on partnering with strong management teams and driving brand value within the markets we serve."

Rich Collins, President of Collins & Co., stated:

"After more than 20 years in business, Collins' exceptional team and I are excited to partner with the Patrick organization, which shares our long-term vision to be a premier high-quality distributor to the markets we serve."

About the Acquiree - Collins & Co., Inc.

Bristol, Indiana-based Collins & Co. was founded in 1997 by Rich Collins and Glenn Bruce. The Company is a distributor of appliances, trim products, fuel systems, flooring, tile, and other related building materials primarily catering to the recreational vehicle (RV) market as well as the housing and industrial markets. The Company's revenues for full FY17 was approximately $57 million.

Growing via Acquisitions

Patrick has already acquired three Companies within the first three months of FY 2018 excluding Collins & Co. In early March 2018, the Company acquired Angola, Indiana-based Indiana Marine Products Holdings LLC., a manufacturer and distributor of fully-assembled helm assemblies, including electrical wiring harnesses, dash panels, instrumentation and gauges, and other products primarily for the marine market. The all-cash deal was valued approximately $18.5 million, plus additional $11.5 million payable on meeting certain pre-agreed milestones.

In February 2018 the Company acquired two companies: first, was Madison, Tennessee-based Metal Moulding Corporation (MMC) which manufactures custom metal fabricated products, primarily for the marine market, including hinges, arm rests, brackets, panels and trim, as well as plastic products including boxes, inlay tables, steps, and related components; and the second acquisition was that of Elkhart, Indiana-based Aluminium Metals Company, LLC. (AMC), a manufacturer and distributor of aluminum products including coil, fabricated sheets and extrusions, in addition to roofing products, primarily for the recreational vehicle (RV), industrial and marine markets. Patrick Industries acquired MMC in an all-cash deal valued approximately $20 million, plus additional $2 million payable on meeting certain pre-agreed milestones, while it paid approximately $16.5 million in cash for AMC.

Patrick Industries expects all these transactions to be complementary to its existing business, to expand its product offerings, to increase its geographical footprint across new markets, and to be immediately accretive to its EPS.

About Patrick Industries Inc.

Founded in 1959, by Mervin D. Lung the Elkhart, Indiana-based Patrick Industries is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing, and Marine industries. The Company's products are aimed at customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, and other industrial markets. The Company operates over 90 manufacturing and distribution facilities located in 20 states across US and in China.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 20, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Patrick Industries' stock advanced 1.81%, ending the trading session at $67.35.

Volume traded for the day: 122.05 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.97%; previous three-month period - up 1.74%; past six-month period - up 29.44%; and last twelve-month period - up 42.59%

After yesterday's close, Patrick Industries' market cap was at $1.67 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.20.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Lumber, Wood Production industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors