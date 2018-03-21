As from March 26, 2018, subscription rights issued by AroCell AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 9, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: AROC TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011036532 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153059 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from March 26, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by AroCell AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: AROC BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0011036540 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 153060 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 8 545 013 30.