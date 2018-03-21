Canadian asset management firm Brookfield and Chinese industrial logistics provider GLP will install C&I rooftop solar arrays across China under a new joint venture, eventually building out a 1 GW portfolio.A new joint venture (JV) between Brookfield Asset Management - a Canadian alternative asset manager that operates vast renewable energy portfolios globally - and GLP - a China-headquartered industrial logistics specialist - has been created to develop 300 MW of commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop solar in China over the next three years. Both entities will own a 50% share in the JV, which ...

