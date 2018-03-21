The Rezidor Hotel Group publishes its 2017 Annual Report

"Building a new future together" - Rezidor's 2017 Annual Report is out now.

Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) (REZT), publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden and part of the Radisson Hotel Group, published today its 2017 Annual Report including the Annual Corporate Presentation and Annual Responsible Business Report.

All three reports can be downloaded as PDFs from:

http://www.rezidor.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=205430&p=irol-library (http://www.rezidor.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=205430&p=irol-library)

A printed version of the full Annual Report can be requested through:

communication@radissonhotels.com (mailto:communication@radissonhotels.com)

MEDIA CONTACTS

Renu Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com (mailto:renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com)

Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com (mailto:lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com)

ABOUT THE REZIDOR HOTEL GROUP

Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) (REZT), publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the largest hotel companies in Europe, the Middle East & Africa.

Rezidor is a member of the Radisson Hotel Group, 11th largest hotel group in the world. Through a master franchise agreement with Radisson Hospitality, Inc. USA - Rezidor operates and develops Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, and Park Inn by Radisson, across EMEA; along with the Radisson Rewards loyalty program for frequent hotel guests. Since 2016, Rezidor also owns 49% of prizeotel.

Rezidor Hotel Group features a portfolio of 472 hotels with more than 104,000 rooms in operation or under development in 79 countries across EMEA. The Rezidor Hotel Group and its brands employ 45,500 team members in EMEA. Rezidor has an industry-leading Responsible Business Program and is named one the World's Most Ethical Companies by the US think-tank Ethisphere since 2010.

Rezidor is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

For more information on Rezidor, visit www.rezidor.com (http://www.rezidor.com/)

For more information on Radisson Hotel Group, visit www.radissonhotelgroup.com (http://www.radissonhotelgroup.com/media)

