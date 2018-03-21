Jet Midwest, Inc. Acquires Three RB211-535 Engines

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Jet Midwest, Inc., a leading aviation parts provider, has finalized an agreement to acquire three additional Rolls Royce RB211-535 engines to support its worldwide customer base.

"The RB211-535 engines have proven to be successful acquisitions in the past with a high demand for components from around the globe," says Rick Tobey, Director of Engine Programs. "With these latest acquisitions, we have now acquired 38 RB211-535 engines in the last three years."

Over the past six years, Jet Midwest, Inc. has dismantled over 100 commercial aircraft, including Boeing 757, 767, 777 and 747, Airbus A310, A320, A321, A330,and Fokker 100 aircraft and associated engines.

About Jet Midwest

Jet Midwest, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is a diverse aircraft parts supplier based in Kansas City, MO with over 500,000 feet of warehouse space and with 300,000 rotable parts in stock supporting Boeing 767, 757, 737, 777, and Airbus A320, A330 series aircraft. Contact sales@jetmidwest.comor visit us at www.jetmidwest.com for further information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/649859/JetMidwest_Logo.jpg