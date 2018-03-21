If you were unable to make it to Düsseldorf for the recent Energy Storage Europe exhibition and conference, fear not: this 12-minute video tour brings you all you need to know about the latest tech, service and product developments in the European storage space.After three busy days at the Energy Storage Europe exhibition and conference in Düsseldorf, Germany, pv magazine's editorial director Michael Fuhs and editor-at-large Jonathan Gifford gathered their thoughts and impressions of the show and pieced them together for this 12-minute video. The tour takes in a selection of the chief highlights ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...