Daily Litecoin News UpdateAbra CEO Bill Barhydt has proven that, if the right force is guiding the way, any disruptive idea can be turned into reality. Following the Litepay debacle, there has been genuine skepticism in the cryptocurrency community about Abra. But having heard Barhydt eloquently respond to some hard-hitting questions in a TV interview on Tuesday, most of my concerns have been put to rest.I have to admit that I was incredibly bullish on Litepay ahead of its launch. To my disappointment, Litepay massively underdelivered after its CEO Kenneth Asare made some huge promises that he could not make good on.Barhydt, on the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...