Marijuana Stocks for U.S. InvestorsThe marijuana game heavily favors Canada at the moment. With a weed-friendly government pushing through legislation to legalize recreational use, there is simply no other developed nation on earth that is taking such a positive stance on marijuana right now. That's why Canadian marijuana stocks are valued as high as they are. But just because these companies are based out of the Great White North doesn't mean that they can't be solid marijuana stocks for U.S. investors.While there are some solid U.S.-based medical marijuana stocks, Canada currently has the monopoly on recreational marijuana stocks due to its push for marijuana.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...