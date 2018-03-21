PR Newswire
London, March 21
The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 20 March 2018 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1283.21 p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1273.88 p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1293.57 'XD' p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1284.24 'XD' p
"*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
"
source: Interactive Data
