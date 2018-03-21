The following information is based on a press release from Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) published on March 21, 2018.



The board of NAS has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for April 4, 2018 approves a subsequent offering of up to 1 290 323 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The Ex-date is today, March 21, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in NAS (NAS).



The option and forward/future contracts in NAS are suspended for trading on March 21, 2018.



