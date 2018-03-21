EXCHANGE NOTICE, 21 MARCH 2018 SHARES



LISTING ON PRELIST: HARVIA PLC ON 22 MARCH 2018



The shares of Harvia Plc will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's Prelist on Thursday 22 March 2018. The trading code of the share is HARVIA.



Basic information on Harvia Plc as of 22 March 2018:



Trading code: HARVIA Issuer code: HARVIA ISIN-code: FI4000306873 LEI code: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69 Orderbook id: 152347 Market Segment/No: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tick Sixe Table/No: MiFID II tick size table/230 MIC: XHEL Number of shares: 18 549 879 Listing date on Prelist: 22 March 2018



Industry: 3000 Consumer goods ICB Supersector: 3700 Personal & Household goods Market Cap Segment: Small Cap Managing director: Tapio Pajuharju Address: Teollisuustie 1-7 FI-40950 Muurame FINLAND Phone: +358 207 464 000 Internet: www.harvia.fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 21.3.2018 OSAKKEET



HARVIA OYJ PRELISTALLE 22.3.2018



Harvia Oyj:n osake otetaan Nasdaq Helsingin Prelistalle torstaina 22.3.2018. Osakkeen kaupankäyntitunnus on HARVIA.



Harvia Oyj:n perustiedot 22.3.2018:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: HARVIA Liikkeeseenlaskijatunnus: HARVIA ISIN-koodi: FI4000306873 LEI-tunnus: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69 id: 152347 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equities intraday cross CCP / 201 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table/230 MIC: XHEL Osakkeiden lukumäärä: 18 549 879 Kaupankäynti Prelistalla alkaa: 22.3.2018



Toimiala: 3000 Kulutustavarat ICB Ylätoimialaluokka: 3700 Kotitaloustarvikkeet Markkina-arvoluokka: Pienet yhtiöt Toimitusjohtaja: Tapio Pajuharju Osoite: Teollisuustie 1-7 40950 Muurame Puhelin: 0207 464 000 Internet: www.harvia.fi



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260