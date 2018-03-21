Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-21 15:33 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energija, UAB, (hereinafter - the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žveju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 300 000 000 EUR; ISIN code XS1646530565.



Project Management Committee of Lietuvos Energija decided to separate the public electricity supply activities carried out by the subsidiary AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (ESO) from the electricity distribution business and for a fee (through the sale of the business part) transfer it to another company of the Lietuvos Energija group - UAB Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas.



The decision on the transfer of public supply activities to the company Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas is based on an analysis of the activities and experience of the companies of the Lietuvos Energija group and the rational aim of using the customer service experience and infrastructure accumulated by Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas, saving costs and ensuring stable electricity prices for customers.



Electricity supply is not a part of the infrastructure segment, therefore separation of activities will contribute to a more coherent implementation of the European Union's policy in the energy sector.



Customers about the changes in the organisation of public electricity supply activities will be informed in advance.



The Company notes that no specific decisions of management of AB Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius and UAB Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas management are taken. The Company will publicly publish all follow-up actions and decisions taken in accordance with the procedure established by legal acts.



