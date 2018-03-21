Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



On 21st March 2018 the Company received a letter from "Lietuvos Energija", UAB, which holds 94.98 percent of Company's shares, about forthcoming changes.



The letter states that the Project Management Committee of "Lietuvos energija" decided to separate the public electricity supply activities carried out by the subsidiary AB "Energijos skirstymo operatorius" (ESO) from the electricity distribution business and for a fee (through the sale of the business part) transfer it to another company of the "Lietuvos energija" group - UAB "Lietuvos duju tiekimas".



The decision on the transfer of public supply activities to the company "Lietuvos duju tiekimas" is based on an analysis of the activities and experience of the companies of the "Lietuvos energija" group and the rational aim of using the customer service experience and infrastructure accumulated by "Lietuvos duju tiekimas", saving costs and ensuring stable electricity prices for customers.



Electricity supply is not a part of the infrastructure segment, therefore separation of activities will contribute to a more coherent implementation of the European Union's policy in the energy sector.



Customers about the changes in the organisation of public electricity supply activities will be informed in advance.



The company notes that no specific management decisions are taken. The Company will publicly publish all follow-up actions and decisions taken in accordance with the procedure established by legal acts.



Representative for Public Relations Akvile Adomaityte, akvile.adomaityte@eso.lt, tel. +370 684 12130.