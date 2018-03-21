Scheme's goal is the reset the Finnish capital's carbon neutrality target date from to 2035 by ramping up renewable energy use, electric vehicle adoption and energy-efficiency upgrades.The Finnish capital Helsinki today published details of a bold plan to become carbon neutral by 2035 - 15 years earlier than originally planned. The scheme, which has an interim goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 60% by 2030 from 1990 levels, outline detailed plans of how the city will increase its renewable energy consumption, improve its energy efficiency and widen its adoption of electric vehicles ...

