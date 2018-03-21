Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Elkem ASA's shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from March 22, 2018.



The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.



Short name: ELKo --------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------- Currency: NOK --------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared --------------------------------------------------- Settlement: VPS, Norway --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: NO0010816093 --------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 153211 --------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: First North NOK/195 --------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/ 230 --------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE ---------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Karin Ydén at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.