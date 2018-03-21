The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Handelsbanken AB (Handelsbanken) held on March 21, 2018, approved an extraordinary dividend of SEK 2.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 5.50 per share. The Ex-date is March 22, 2018. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and futures in Handelsbanken (SHBA).



