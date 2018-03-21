In connection with the extra distribution in Svenska Handelsbanken AB, all warrants with Svenska Handelsbanken AB ser. A as underlying will be recalculated. The recalculations will be effective as from March 22, 2018.



Please see the attached sheets for information about the new terms and conditions for the warrants.



Please contact the issuers for detailed information about the recalculation.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Carl Barbäck or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=669722