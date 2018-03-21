Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2018) - Graeme O'Neill, President and CEO of Bayhorse Silver Inc., speaks about the company's transition from an exploration company to a mining company.





Bayhorse Silver Inc. is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 26 - Apr. 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS):

Bayhorse Silver Inc., has a highly experienced team of mining engineers geologists and miners to actively bring its Bayhorse Silver Mine to production. Using a Steinert Ore-Sorter, we are marrying advanced technology with standard mining techniques to promote environmentally friendly and low cost mining. We expect to produce between 640,000 to 1,280,000 ounces of Silver over the next 12 months.

www.bayhorsesilver.com

