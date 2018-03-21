Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2018) - Ben Whiting, VP of exploration at Orex Minerals Inc., speaks on the company's numerous silver projects.





Orex Minerals is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 26 - Apr. 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Orex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: REX):

Orex Minerals Inc. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company with an impressive portfolio of large gold, silver, and copper exploration projects on renowned mineral trends in Mexico (Coneto, San Luis delCordero and Sandra Escobar Projects), and Canada (Jumping Josephine Gold Project). Each project has impressive merits of its own; packaged together, the chance of Orex making the next big resource discovery increases dramatically. The Company's directors and management include industry professionals with a consistent track record of identifying and advancing successful mineral exploration projects.

