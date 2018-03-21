Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2018) - President & CEO of Bunker Hill Mining Corp., Bruce Reid talks about their historical mine that is one of the largest lead-zinc -silver resources in the world.













Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/bunker-hill-mining-corp-ceo-clip/

Bunker Hill Mining is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 26 - Apr. 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Bunker Hill Mining (CSE: BNKR):

Bunker Hill Mining is uniquely positioned to re-develop one of the largest Zinc-Lead-Silver deposits in the Americas not in production, located in the Silver Valley, Idaho USA. Management harnesses previous success in the Silver Valley to realize shareholder value in this near-term production asset.

We at Bunker Hill Mining Corp are committed to making this new chapter of the Bunker Hill mine a green legacy. We are committed to environmentally positive mining practices.

bunkerhillmining.com

