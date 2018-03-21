Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2018) - President and CEO of Osisko Metals, Jeff Hussey speaks about how they are well positioned to create value in in two of Canada's premier zinc mining camps.





Osisko Metals is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 26 - Apr. 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM):

Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal markets with a focus on zinc. In 2017, the Company acquired over 50,000 hectares in the Bathurst Mining Camp. The objective is to develop a multi-deposit asset base that would feed a central concentrator. In parallel, Osisko Metals is monitoring several base metal oriented peers for projects hosting zinc, copper, and nickel for acquisition opportunities.

www.osiskometals.com

