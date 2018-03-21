Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2018) - Gary Cope, President and CEO of Dolly Varden Silver, talks about the company's increased drill program on their property.









Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/dolly-varden-silver-ceo-clip-90sec/

Dolly Varden Silver is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the week of Mar. 26 - Apr. 8, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV: DV):

Dolly Varden Silver is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on the Dolly Varden silver properties located in Northwestern, British Columbia, Canada. The Dolly Varden Silver properties comprise 8,800 hectares (88 km2) and are located 25km by road from the deep tide water port town of Alice Arm. The property's four historic deposits, mined in the 1920's and 1950's, are hosted in stratigraphy that is analogous to Barrick's Eskay Creek and Pretium's Brucejack deposits. The Company is focused both on the expansion of high-grade silver-base metal resources at the historic mines and on exploring the remainder of the property, which shows great potential for hosting further deposits.

www.dollyvardensilver.com

