MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/21/18 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft's Customer Services team was presented with a Gold Stevie Award in the category: Customer Service Department of the Year - Airlines, Distribution & Transportation, at the 12th Annual Stevie Awards Gala in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Offering the best experience to our customers is the very foundation of our FlightAdvantage program," said Todd Young, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Services and Q400 Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "Our dedicated teams are fueled by delivering world-class service and the 2018 Gold Stevie Award recognizes the team's expertise, experience, passion and commitment to provide a customer-first experience every day."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes seven of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business AwardsSM and International Business Awards.

"All of our Stevie Award winners should be proud of their achievements. Independent professionals around the world have agreed that their accomplishments are worthy of our public recognition," said Stevie Awards president Michael Gallagher.

The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, February 23 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, NV. More than 600 executives from the U.S.A. and several other nations attended.

About the Bombardier FlightAdvantage

The Bombardier Commercial Aircraft Customer Services team supports customers who are operating more than 2,700 aircraft carrying over 200 million passengers annually. Operating under the portfolio of the Bombardier FlightAdvantage and providing 24/7 worldwide support, the team works diligently to offer customers an advantage over their competition. The Bombardier FlightAdvantage is organized around the pillars of Support, Maintenance, Material and Training.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.stevieawards.com.

Sponsors of the 12th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include HCL Financial Services, Rant & Rave, Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

