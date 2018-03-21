SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2018 / Per Neil Shekhter there are those destinations that all ages can enjoy. From the families with children on one hip to the older retiree generations. There are some places that everyone will enjoy no matter who they are and how old they are. Every generation has its own name. From the baby boomers to the millennials there is a place for everyone.

It's hard when you're trying to relocate to find a place that will please everyone. There are certain things that you need to know about the area. What kind of activities do they have? Is it safe? What type of retail and restaurants is close by? The United States is a large combination of small and large cities. Many of these cities will accommodate families of all sizes and ages. These are the top ten cities that are a great spot for everyone. It doesn't matter what your age is. These are places that welcome everyone with open arms, according to Neil Shekhter, founder, and CEO of Santa Monica-based NMS Properties.

Alexandria, Virginia Columbia, Maryland Ann Harbor, Michigan Plano, Texas Boulder, Colorado Berkeley, California Raleigh, North Carolina Sandy Springs, Georgia Madison, Wisconsin Rochester, Minnesota

There are those moments when you are looking for a place to vacation. There may be a mixture of ages in your group. It happens often. There are certain places that people point out but it may not be a good choice for another person in the group. Grandma and grandpa want a place to relax and the little kids want an amusement park. Maybe, the young adults want somewhere that has a lot of nightlife they can enjoy. Here are the top vacation spots in the United States for all ages, Neil Shekhter points out.

Niagara Falls, New York Gatlinburg, Tennessee Aspen, Colorado Orlando, Florida Honolulu, Hawaii Los Angeles, California New York City, New York Washington D.C. Charlotte, NC St. Augustin, FL Grand Canyon Williamsburg, Virginia Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Atlantic City, New Jersey San Antonio, Texas

The United States has many different things to see and experience. There aren't enough days in the year to see them all. Are you a Millennial looking for that next tech-savvy location? Or a baby boomer looking for a place to take the kids? This destination's found in the U.S. Are you part of the age group known as the Generation X's. It is one of the oldest of the different age groups. This group has seen some of the hardest times in national history. Most of the time they want a place to relax. They need somewhere to prop their feet up and enjoy the scenery. There are many places that can supply every generation what they need. This was it will be a successful move or vacation no matter who is in your group, Neil Shekhter notes.

Launching NMS Properties in 1988, Neil Shekhter assumed the role of CEO in January 1995. The real estate management company focuses on multi-family and mixed-use properties in the Greater Los Angeles area and in Santa Monica. At present, NMS properties manage more than 70 properties.

Over the course of 2017, NMS deployed 40 furnished units in Los Angeles, and Neil Shekhter plans to triple that number in 2018. The company currently manages some of its properties while testing a pilot with MY SUITE.

