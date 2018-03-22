BlackBerry Limited: BlackBerry and Jaguar Land Rover Sign Collaborative Supply Agreement

WATERLOO, Ontario and WHITLEY, United Kingdom, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) (TSX:BB) and Jaguar Land Rover announced today that the companies have entered into a multi-year agreement to collaborate and develop technology for the automotive manufacturer's next-generation vehicles.

As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will license its QNX and Certicom technology to Jaguar Land Rover, as well as assign a team of engineers to support in the development of new Electronic Control Unit (ECU) modules. The first ECU project will be a next-generation infotainment system.

"Working with BlackBerry will enable us to develop the safe and secure next-generation connected car our customers want," said Dave Nesbitt, Vehicle Engineering Director at Jaguar Land Rover. "Together with BlackBerry engineers, we will be able to access the most dynamic and up-to-date software to ensure the highest security required for our connected vehicles."

"We are at a pivotal moment, where innovative automakers, such as Jaguar Land Rover, are realizing they need to take an active role in defining the software architecture for their vehicles," said John Wall, SVP and GM of BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry. "Connected and autonomous vehicles will react and drive based on rich data. Our platforms help process data efficiently and keep it secure and trusted. We are incredibly honored to work with Jaguar Land Rover and look forward to our teams working hand in hand to deliver an enhanced driving experience for their customers."

As the leader in safety-certified, secure, and reliable software for the automotive industry, BlackBerry currently provides OEMs around the world with state-of-the-art technology to protect and mitigate hardware, software, applications and end-to-end systems from cyberattacks. BlackBerry's pedigree in security and continued innovation has led to recent automotive design wins with Baidu, Delphi, Denso, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Visteon, and others.

Terms of the agreement are confidential. For more information on BlackBerry products and services for the automotive industry, please visit BlackBerry.com (https://blackberry.qnx.com/en?utm_source=Public-Relations&utm_medium=Press-Release&utm_campaign=JLR&utm_content=BB-Release).

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry is an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing IoT endpoints. The company does this with BlackBerry Secure, an end-to-end Enterprise of Things platform, comprised of its enterprise communication and collaboration software and safety-certified embedded solutions.

Based in Waterloo, Ontario, BlackBerry was founded in 1984 and operates in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Middle East, Latin America and Africa. The Company trades under the ticker symbol "BB" on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. For more information visit BlackBerry.com (https://ca.blackberry.com/), and follow the company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/blackberry/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/blackberry) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/blackberry).

About Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world's leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world's premier luxury sports saloon and sports car marques.

We employ more than 43,000 people globally and support around 240,000 more through our dealerships, suppliers and local businesses. Manufacturing is centred in the UK, with additional plants in China, Brazil, Austria and Slovakia.

At Jaguar Land Rover, we are driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, which will provide experiences our customers will love, for life. Our products are in demand around the globe. In 2017 Jaguar Land Rover sold 621,109 vehicles in 130 countries, with more than 80 per cent of our vehicles being sold abroad.

Our innovation is continuous: we will spend more than £4 billion in the coming year on new product creation and capital expenditure.

From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles as well as continuing to offer ultra-clean petrol and diesel engines.

