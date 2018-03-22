Manila, Philippines and Tokyo, Japan, Mar 22, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., announced the launch and issuance this month of a new Platinum card by Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), one of the top universal banks in the Philippines, through its Card Servicing entity, RCBC Bankard Services Corporation (RCBC Bankard).JCB Cards are currently issued in 23 countries and territories with over 110 million cardmembers around the globe. RCBC Bankard started issuing Classic and Gold JCB Cards in 1997. The launch of this latest product in the Platinum card market marks a milestone in the long-standing partnership between RCBC Bankard and JCB.The RCBC Bankard JCB Platinum card is packed with prestige and privileges, providing its cardholders with world-class benefits, including free Airport Lounge Service, discounted car rental services worldwide, 24/7 Concierge Desk, and access to JCB Plaza Lounges located in major cities. In addition, they can also benefit from a generous rewards program with non-expiring rewards points, cash rebates, or airmiles. Cardholders also get to double their rewards even faster when they use their RCBC Bankard JCB Platinum card in Japan.JCB provides various services to new RCBC Bankard JCB Platinum cardholders. In the Philippines, JCB has many privilege merchants for dining, hotel, wellness, and e-commerce."We would like to provide our premium clients with more options. The launch of the RCBC Bankard JCB Platinum card will definitely appeal to accomplished individuals who frequently travel abroad for both business and pleasure. Noting the increase in Filipinos visiting Japan and the issuance of multiple visa entry, we anticipate that our premium cardholders will be going to Japan more often. Hence, we doubled the points and airmiles that they can earn using the RCBC Bankard JCB Platinum card for spending made in Japan. The partnership with JCB enhances the privileges even more since they offer worldwide benefits to the JCB cardbase which our cardholders can take advantage of," states Simon Calasanz, President and CEO of RCBC Bankard.For his part, Senior Vice President of JCBI Yuichiro Kadowaki, has expressed, "We are pleased that RCBC Bankard, an expanding credit company showing the strongest growth in the Philippines, has launched this new Platinum card. Our partnership has been strong for more than 20 years, and we are now stepping up to the next stage with the new product. Both of us are keen to provide a good product and services to customers of RCBC who are interested in Japanese culture and those who travel to Japan. Filipino tourists going to Japan exceeded 400,000 in 2017 and there will be more in 2018. We provide lounge services at 28 airports in Japan and 29 airport lounges in other countries, mainly in Asia. Other than this, Platinum JCB Cardmembers get exclusive access to Universal Studios Japan JCB Lounge. We hope RCBC Bankard customers will enjoy our services."ABOUT RCBC BANKARDRCBC Bankard Services Corporation (RBSC) is the Card Servicing entity of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC), one of the Philippines largest private universal banks. RCBC and RCBC Bankard Services Corporation are members of the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC). RCBC Bankard provides unique and world-class cashless transactions, versatile add-on services, and an innovative rewards program to its cardholders. For more information on RCBC Bankard, visit www.rcbcbankard.comABOUT JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ or http://ph.jcb/Contact:JCB Co., Ltd.Kumiko KidaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBRCBC BankardCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.