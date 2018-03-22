Sensirion AG: Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF 36 pro Aktie fest und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Sensirion AG / Schlagwort(e): Börsengang/Börsengang Sensirion AG: Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF 36 pro Aktie fest und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert 22.03.2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Pressemitteilung 22. März 2018 Sensirion Holding AG legt den Angebotspreis auf CHF 36 pro Aktie fest und wird an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert - Sensirion Holding AG, ein führender globaler Hersteller von Umwelt- und Durchflusssensoren mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, hat den Angebotspreis seiner Aktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange festgelegt. Die Sensirion-Aktien (Börsenkürzel: SENS) werden ab heute an der SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt. - Die starke Nachfrage von institutionellen Aktionären aus dem In- und Ausland sowie inländischen Privatanlegern führte zu einer mehrfachen Überzeichnung der angebotenen Aktien im Rahmen des Börsengangs. - Der Preis für die Sensirion-Aktien wurde mit CHF 36 pro Aktie am oberen Ende der Preisspanne festgelegt, was einem Platzierungsvolumen von CHF 276 Mio. und einer Gesamtmarktkapitalisierung von CHF 504 Mio. entspricht (vor Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption). - Der aus dem Börsengang von Sensirion erzielte Bruttoerlös beträgt CHF 55 Mio. (vor Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption). - Sensirion hat einen stabilen Pool von Ankeraktionären inklusive der Gründer und Co-Verwaltungsratspräsidenten von Sensirion, Moritz Lechner und Felix Mayer, aufgebaut, um die langfristige Unternehmensstrategie sicherzustellen und so dauerhaften Wert für die Aktionäre zu schaffen. Felix Mayer, Mitgründer und Co-Verwaltungsratspräsident der Sensirion Holding AG, kommentiert: «Es ist grossartig, das nächste Kapitel von Sensirion als kotiertes Unternehmen aufzuschlagen. Seit ihrer Gründung vor 20 Jahren hat Sensirion bewiesen, dass es in der Lage ist, sich an neue Marktentwicklungen anzupassen, und hat über mehrere Konjunkturzyklen und Technologiesprünge hinweg Wachstum geschaffen. Mit dem aufgebauten Pool an Ankeraktionären werden wir die nachhaltige Entwicklung von Sensirion sicherstellen. Moritz Lechner und ich werden uns weiterhin uneingeschränkt für Sensirion einsetzen. Wir freuen uns darauf, gemeinsam mit unserem engagierten Team die sich im Bereich der Umwelt- und Durchflusssensoren ergebenden Wachstumschancen auszuschöpfen.» Marc von Waldkirch, CEO von Sensirion, ergänzt: «Wir sind erfreut über die erfolgreiche Platzierung unserer Aktien und dem grossen Interesse der Anleger an Sensirion. Institutionelle Investoren aus dem In- und Ausland sowie inländische Privatanleger aus der Schweiz sind von unserem robusten Geschäftsmodell überzeugt, das von langfristigen Trends und den attraktiven Aussichten der Sensorindustrie profitiert. Der erhöhte Bekanntheitsgrad von Sensirion in Kombination mit unserer unternehmerisch geprägten Unternehmenskultur kann uns helfen, die besten Talente zu gewinnen, um langfristig von unserer hochqualifizierten und engagierten Belegschaft zu profitieren. Wir begrüssen unsere neuen Aktionäre und freuen uns darauf, das Wachstum von Sensirion mit der erweiterten Aktionärsbasis fortzuführen.» Das Bankensyndikat platzierte 6'150'000 bestehende Aktien vom Mehrheitsaktionär Gottlieb Knoch und 1'530'000 neu ausgegebene Aktien von Sensirion im Basisangebot. Der Nettoerlös aus der Platzierung neuer Aktien verschafft Sensirion mehr Flexibilität bei der künftigen Finanzierungs- und Unternehmensstrategie und ermöglicht es der Gesellschaft ferner, weitere Wachstumsmöglichkeiten wahrzunehmen. Sensirion hat den federführenden Banken eine Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu 1'152'000 neu auszugebenden Namenaktien eingeräumt, was bis zu 15% der Gesamtzahl der Aktien im Basisangebot entspricht. Die Mehrzuteilungsoption kann innerhalb von 30 Kalendertagen nach dem ersten Handelstag an der SIX Swiss Exchange ausgeübt werden. Bei vollständiger Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption beläuft sich das Platzierungsvolumen des Börsengangs auf CHF 318 Mio. und die Gesamtmarktkapitalisierung von Sensirion auf CHF 545 Mio. Die Aktionärsstruktur wird aus einem stabilen Pool von Ankeraktionären inklusive der Gründer bestehen, die zusammen 33,6% des Aktienkapitals halten werden (31,1% bei vollständiger Ausübung der Mehrzuteilungsoption). Für Aktionäre aus dem Verwaltungsrat und der Geschäftsleitung von Sensirion sowie für die Gesellschaft selbst gilt eine Haltefrist (lock-up) von zwölf Monaten nach dem ersten Handelstag. Der verkaufende Aktionär hat sich zu einer Haltefrist von sechs Monaten nach dem ersten Handelstag verpflichtet. Der Börsengang wird von Credit Suisse und J.P. Morgan als federführende Banken begleitet. Vontobel fungiert als Co-Bookrunner. Lazard agiert als Finanzberater und die Homburger AG als Rechtsberater von Sensirion. Wichtige Daten: Börsenkotierung SIX Swiss Exchange (International Reporting Standard) Börsenkürzel SENS Schweizer Valorennummer 40 670 512 ISIN CH 040 670512 6 Angebotspreis CHF 36 je angebotene Aktie Angebotene Aktien Basisangebot von 7'680'000 Aktien Mehrzuteilungsoption von bis zu 1'152'000 Aktien Vorläufiger Zeitplan Kotierung und erster Handelstag Donnerstag, 22. März 2018 Einbuchung/Lieferung der angebotenen Montag, 26. März 2018 Aktien gegen Bezahlung des Angebotspreises Letzter Tag für die Ausübung der Freitag, 20. April 2018 Mehrzuteilungsoption Publikation Halbjahresbericht 2018 Mittwoch, 22. August 2018 Kontaktinformationen Investor Relations Andrea Wüest, Director Investor Relations Telefon: +41 44 927 11 40 E-Mail: andrea.wueest@sensirion.com Medien Andreas Meile, Director Marketing & Communications Telefon: +41 44 306 4906 E-Mail: andreas.meile@sensirion.com Über die Sensirion Holding AG Die Sensirion Holding AG mit Sitz in Stäfa, Schweiz, ist ein führender Hersteller von digitalen Mikrosensoren und -systemen. Das Produktsortiment umfasst Durchflusssensoren für Gase und Flüssigkeiten, Differenzdrucksensoren und Umweltsensoren für die Messung von Feuchte und Temperatur, flüchtigen organischen Verbindungen (VOC), Kohlendioxid (CO2) und Feinstaub (PM2.5). Ein internationales Netzwerk von Vertriebsbüros in den USA, Europa, China, Taiwan, Japan und Südkorea beliefert die internationalen Kunden mit standardisierten und massgeschneiderten Sensorsystemlösungen für eine Vielzahl von Anwendungen. 