Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announces that the Board of Directors decided to propose to the next General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2018 the approval of a dividend of fifty-eight eurocents (€0.58) per share for the year 2017.

As in 2017, it will also be proposed that each shareholder be granted the option to choose to receive payment of the dividends in the form of shares.

Shares will be traded ex-dividend as of May 29, 2018 and dividends made payable as from June 19, 2018.

