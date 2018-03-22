Regulatory News:

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) announces the filing on March 21, 2018 of its 2017 Annual Report (Document de référence) with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in accordance with article 212-13 of AMF General Regulations (Règlement général

This document is available on Dassault Systèmes' website at https://www.3ds.com/investors/ (heading Investors/Regulated information or Investors/Annual Reports). Hard copies of the 2017 Annual Report are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes' headquarters (10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay, France).

The following documents are included in the Annual Report in accordance with legal provisions:

2017 Annual Financial Report;

Annual Management Report from the Board of Directors to the General Meeting including, amongst others: the Report of the Board of Directors on the Corporate Governance; main characteristics of internal control and risk management procedures; the vigilance plan;

Description of the share repurchase program proposed to the General Shareholders' Meeting.

