Today, Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with more than 1,300 listed issuers, announces that the Supervisory Board has approved unanimously the following appointments:

Paul Humphrey, Head of Fixed Income, Rates and FX (FICC), is appointed in addition to his current position and subject to regulatory approvals, interim CEO of Euronext London, interim Head of Global Sales, and interim member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., in replacement of Lee Hodgkinson who is leaving on 30 March 2018 1 . Euronext is in the process of actively searching for Lee Hodgkinson's permanent replacement.

. Euronext is in the process of actively searching for Lee Hodgkinson's permanent replacement. Alain Courbebaisse, Chief Information and Technology Officer, is appointed as Chairman of the board of directors of FastMatch Inc., replacing Lee Hodgkinson.

Gil Mandelzis, CEO and founder of Capitolis, a New York headquartered pioneering technology provider for global capital markets, founder of Traiana and former CEO of EBS BrokerTec, is appointed non-executive director of Euronext US Inc.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., said: "I am pleased to welcome Paul Humphrey, Alain Courbebaisse and Gil Mandelzis in their new roles. Those appointments reflect Euronext's strong commitment to the development of the FICC business, both in Europe and in the United States. I am confident that Paul Humphrey will successfully manage our London office, thanks to his significant experience in FICC and his knowledge of the UK markets. Alain Courbebaisse, recently relocated in Paris after 8 years in Chicago and New York, will bring to the FastMatch board his long experience in the development of technology driven solutions for global customers so as his expertise of the "prime business" field in North America. The experience of Gil Mandelzis, our new non-executive director of Euronext US Inc., will be a major asset for our Group. As a successful serial entrepreneur in the field of capital markets platforms, Gil will further strengthen our positioning in the United States and our ambition to diversify the revenues of Euronext over the coming years."

For more information, please refer to the appendix.

Appendix

Biography of Paul Humphrey

Paul Humphrey is global head of FICC at Euronext. Paul is leading the development and execution of strategy in Fixed-income, Interest Rates and Foreign Exchange markets.

Paul was formerly at Tullett Prebon plc (Now TP ICAP plc), where he held the position of Chief Executive Officer for Electronic Markets Information. Previously, Paul was the Global head of eCommerce for ABN Amro and a strategic management consultant to Thomson Reuters.

Paul is a seasoned eCommerce professional with extensive global relationships. He has been instrumental in numerous multi-bank consortiums and start-ups. Paul has cross product experience that originates in fixed-income government and credit, then expanding to foreign exchange, multi-product derivatives and energy/commodities. He is actively involved with regulatory change across regions and determining appropriate strategy at a managerial level to compliment such change. Paul has extensive experience of the D2D and D2C markets having managed sales and distribution teams globally. This is combined with global exchange experience and a deep understanding of IT application development, market data and risk management services.

Paul's previous positions include Managing Director for Van der Moolen, Head of Fixed-income sales eCommerce for Spear, Leeds Kellogg (Now Goldman Sachs) and Managing Director of European Rates products for Garban PLC (Now TP ICAP plc.).

Biography of Alain Courbebaisse

Alain Courbebaisse is the Chief Information and Technology Officer of Euronext. He leads the IT function across Euronext. Alain joined Euronext in June 2017.

Prior to joining Euronext, Alain was Head of Prime Brokerage and Clearing Services and Head of Platform Sales at Societe Generale Americas Services. Previously, he was the Global CIO of Newedge. Overall, Alain Courbebaisse has spent 8 years in the US developing technology platforms for capital markets businesses. In his earlier roles, he was European CIO and Global head of Development at Fimat, Head of IT at Draeger Medical SA, Consultant and Developer for IBM.

Alain graduated from Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers in Computer Science.

Biography of Gil Mandelzis

Gil Mandelzis is Founder and CEO of Capitolis. He is a serial entrepreneur and CEO in financial technology. He has a successful record of creating disruptive products and companies, and leading them through global scaling.

Prior to Capitolis, Gil was CEO of EBS BrokerTec, NEX Group's (formerly ICAP's) foreign exchange and fixed income Electronic Markets business. He also served as a member of ICAP's Global Executive Management Group.

Before EBS-BrokerTec, Gil was CEO of Traiana, a post-trade processing company he founded in 2000. Gil led Traiana's growth from a small start-up to a recognized global leader, resulting in Traiana's acquisition by ICAP in 2007 for $250M. A Kellogg business school business case study was written about Gil and the Traiana story.

Gil has been a member of the New York Federal Reserve's Foreign Exchange Committee, the Bank of England's Joint Standing Committee, and the Bank of Canada's Foreign Exchange Committee. He was awarded the e-FX achievement award by FX Week in 2012 in recognition of his lasting contribution to the development of the FX industry, and in 2013 he was inducted to Profit Loss Magazine's Hall of Fame. In 2015 and 2016, Gil was named to Institutional Investor's prestigious Trading Technology 40.

He holds a BA in Management and Sociology from Tel Aviv University (Magna Cum Laude) and an MBA (With Distinction) from INSEAD in Fontainebleau, France.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2017, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

1 For more information, please refer to the press release published on 25 January 2018 available on www.euronext.com

