SpareBank 1 SMN: Ex. dividend tomorrow, 23 March 2018

The equity capital certificates in SpareBank 1 SMN will be traded exclusive dividends as of tomorrow, 23 March 2018.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

